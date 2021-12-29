In the heat of the moment, football players and managers have often been known to come out with some corkers during post-match press conferences.

With the adrenaline still pumping, the soundbites given can sometimes be a little too raw and honest and, in hindsight, regrettable.

How else can one explain Jurgen Klopp’s incredible statement after Liverpool had lost to an Ademola Lookman goal against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

Did THIS influence Salah?

The Reds weren’t at their best in a game where Sadio Mane missed a sitter and Mo Salah, usually so reliable from the penalty spot, missing the chance to put his side ahead from 12 yards and heading the follow up onto the crossbar with the goal gaping.

The loss meant that Liverpool, like Chelsea, are now six points adrift of Premier League leaders, Manchester City.

With the Reds playing the Blues on Sunday and Man City having Brentford and Arsenal to tackle before that Super Sunday clash, it’s conceivable that the reigning champions will be 12 points ahead of their nearest rivals before they kick-off.

Unbelievably, the fact that City could therefore effectively have built an insurmountable lead at this early stage didn’t appear to bother Klopp, who noted that he was more concerned by his team’s performance at the King Power Stadium.