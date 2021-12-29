(Video) Romelu Lukaku heads Chelsea ahead just moments after Reece James limps off injured

Romelu Lukaku has opened the scoring for Chelsea against Brighton with a nice header from a corner. 

The Belgian striker shook off Neal Maupay, who was trying to disrupt his run, at the corner and subsequently found himself with a free header at the near post to nod in the home sides opener courtesy of Mason Mount’s cross.

After a quick VAR check for a potential foul on Maupay, the goal was confirmed.

However, the goal came shortly after Reece James limped off injured in what is another massive blow for Chelsea following Ben Chilwell’s season ending injury.

Brighton have grown back into the game and both teams are giving it a good go tonight.

