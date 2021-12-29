Coming just two days after a 6-3 hammering against Manchester City, Leicester’s win against Liverpool would’ve been much welcomed in the home dressing room at the King Power Stadium.

Stopping the Reds from scoring should also see Brendan Rodgers’ side earn the plaudits, as it was the first time in over 30 Premier League games, per transfermarkt, that Jurgen Klopp’s swashbucklers had failed to find the back of the net.

The visitors did themselves no favours on the night, with Mo Salah having his penalty kick saved and only managing to head his follow up onto the crossbar, and Sadio Mane missing a sitter when it appeared easier to score.

That’s taking nothing away from just how well the Foxes played throughout the 90 minutes, even if they did ride their luck at times.

MORE: Was Salah influenced by THIS?

Rodgers certainly lauded his players in his post-match press conference, suggesting it was a “heroic performance” and that his “resilient and tough” players “were amazing.”

His words about former club, Liverpool, might not have gone down too well at Anfield, however.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jurgen Klopp makes incredible claim about Man City after shock Liverpool defeat End of an era as senior Chelsea star reaches agreement in principle over exit Manchester United make recall decision to bolster squad ahead of Burnley clash

When speaking about the qualities that the Reds possess, Rodgers described them as “arguably the most physical team in the league.”

Surely Jurgen Klopp would prefer his XIs to be known for the quality of their football rather than a perceived physicality.