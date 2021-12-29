There can be no doubt whatsoever that, despite a very slight drop off in form of late, David Moyes has West Ham playing their best and delivering their most consistently good performances since the 1985/86 side that finished third in the old First Division.

The East Londoners have always been noted for playing football in the right way, though there have often been question marks surrounding their ‘soft’ core.

In essence, the Hammers have been easy to beat.

Moyes’ second spell at the club has changed all that with opposition teams now knowing that they’ll be handed a tough assignment if they expect to come away with all three points from their clashes against the Irons.

Many was the time too that going behind in games would almost certainly signal a collective dropping of the shoulders and the expectation that matches would be lost from that point.

Not anymore.

The steely determination that has been missing at the club for far too long is now in evidence, and that can be seen by one particular stat that places Moyes’ squad above every other in the English top-flight.

After their 4-1 win against Watford on Tuesday, the Premier League noted in a tweet that West Ham have now recovered 12 points from losing positions this season – more than any other side in 2021/22.

It’s more evidence that what Moyes is building is working, and if the board are prepared to back his choices moving forward, the next couple of seasons could end up seeing a return to the glory days.