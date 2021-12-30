Arsenal legend names the Gunners signing who’s been an “absolute steal”

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has made it clear he’s a huge fan of in-form Gunners star Martin Odegaard at the moment.

The Norway international didn’t exactly set the world alight during his time on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid last season, but he did enough to earn a move bac to the Emirates Stadium permanently for the start of this campaign.

Odegaard is thought to have cost Arsenal around £30million, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time, and Gunners great Thomas believes that represents an absolute steal.

It certainly seems like great value for money in a rather inflated market, with Thomas highlighting all the 23-year-old’s qualities after being impressed with what he’s seen of him lately.

“In today’s market, a player of Odegaard’s quality for £30m is an absolute steal,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “He is showing good leadership characteristics as well as his ability on the pitch, flourishing with the other young players.

“If his creative attributes become 50% of Ozil’s then we have a real, real player. He needs to keep his enthusiasm and work ethic to really have a chance at being a great.”

Odegaard’s form seems to have convinced Thomas that the signing of Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho (linked with Arsenal by Sport) would not be needed, as the former midfielder urged his old club to focus on strengthening two other positions instead.

“Coutinho obviously has great credentials and the ability is there for all to see, but do we need a player in that position? I don’t think so,” Thomas said.

“We need to prioritise a CM and Striker. After those positions then maybe a winger and right-back that can compete with Tomiyasu.”