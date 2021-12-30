Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly been offered to a number of big clubs around Europe.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, with his future surely in serious doubt now that Mikel Arteta has stripped him of the captaincy.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have offered Aubameyang to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, though the latter have just signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City, so perhaps seem unlikely to go after another signing up front now.

The report adds that Juventus and Roma are also interested in Aubameyang, and that Arsenal could let the 32-year-old leave for as little as €15million.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed to see things end this way for a player who could’ve been a club legend if not for his rapid decline in form over the last year or so.

Aubameyang would surely do well to leave to save his career now, though, with Real Madrid perhaps an opportunity for him to play a part as an important squad player.

Los Blancos could do with more cover up front, though Todo Fichajes suggest they would first have to offload some of their unwanted players in order to afford the deal.