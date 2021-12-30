Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho looks set to end his Catalonian nightmare by agreeing a transfer back home to Brazil.

According to information from Sport, Barcelona will allow the former Liverpool star to leave the club on loan in January until the end of the season to join Flamengo, with a view to extending the deal beyond the coming summer.

Coutinho arrived in Barcelona in 2018 off the back of a massive transfer saga that saw Liverpool sell the Brazilian magician for a fee of well over £100m.

The tricky winger and attacking midfielder had been shouldering the hopes of Liverpool for a number of years prior to the Barcelona move, and the Blaugrana hoped that Coutinho would bring the same magic to the Nou Camp.

However, the transfer has been nothing short of a disaster for both parties.

Coutinho has been crushed by expectations and has failed to produce anything except for a modicum of his quality during his time with the club. With arguably his best spell during his years with Barca actually coming while he was on loan at Bayern Munich, when he scored a brace against the Spaniards in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Barca were forced to let go of Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi after they exceeded La Liga’s financial fair play rules after years of excessive spending on transfers and wages with success on the pitch failing to match their investment.

The Spanish giants are now in a state of rebuilding, but that future looks all but certain to be without Coutinho, who may well go down as one of the biggest flops in football transfer history.