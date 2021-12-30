Barcelona are not expected to up their offer for winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The Blaugrana have been in conversation with Dembélé for months ahead of his deal expiring at the end of this season.

The Frenchman is said to be keen to stay, but the deal has to make sense economically, and Barca are not in a position to offer a bumper deal.

Due to salary cap issues, Barca can only offer a reduced deal and the negotiations have hit a sticking point.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have now reached their limit and will draw a line in the negotiations.

That could leave Dembélé with a big decision to make, though it will, at least, stop the negotiations from rumbling on.

The winger will have to decide whether to listen to offers from elsewhere to see if he can get what he is asking, or to stay where he is happy and play for a lesser fee.

With no deal agreed, Dembélé will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with any team outside Spain from January 1.

Though, if it’s clear no contract will be agreed, Barcelona will likely look to sell the winger this winter to get a fee for the player they paid more than €100million for four years ago.