Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly a target for AC Milan on loan, but the Blues will only let him leave if the deal includes the option to make the move permanent.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea would like to include a purchase option for Milan to sign Ziyech for around €25-35million at the end of any prospective loan spell at the San Siro.

It makes sense that Ziyech’s Chelsea future is in some doubt, given that the Morocco international has never looked quite as good at Stamford Bridge as he did during his days as an Ajax player.

Still, there could be better times ahead for Ziyech if he leaves Chelsea for a new challenge, and it may be that Milan would be a better fit for him.

Chelsea may well feel they’d also do well to get around €25m for Ziyech, even if it’s less than they paid for him, so there’s the potential for this to suit all parties pretty well.

Having said that, CFC fans will be aware of the fact that they’ve arguably lived to regret loaning Fikayo Tomori to Milan, with the England international impressing hugely in Italy and making his move permanent.

Tomori looks like he might have been worth keeping around for a bit longer, and there’s every chance that they’ll end up feeling similarly about Ziyech.

The 28-year-old was a joy to watch at Ajax and surely hasn’t lost all that talent overnight, so some Chelsea fans will surely be hoping he still has the chance to turn things around in the coming weeks.