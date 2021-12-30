Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly a transfer target for Juventus, and he’d be tempted to take up an offer from the Serie A giants.

The Spain international has been a star performer for the Red Devils for many years now, but he’ll be out of contract in the summer of 2023, and it looks like his future now lies away from Old Trafford.

That’s because Juventus are keen on De Gea to replace Wojciech Szczesny, and the United ‘keeper is said to be ‘seduced’ by the prospect of a move to Turin, according to Todo Fichajes.

There’s no doubt De Gea’s recent performances have shown that he could still have plenty to offer a big club like Juve, so it will be interesting to see how this all pans out.

It could be that Man Utd will live to regret letting a talent like De Gea go, though they’re also being linked with a strong replacement in the form of Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

The former Arsenal ‘keeper has taken his game to another level since moving to Villa Park, and he could be a very decent option to move to a big six club again if United find they’re in need of a new signing in that position.