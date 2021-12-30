Arsenal given opportunity to seal smart free transfer, two other PL clubs also register their interest

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been given the opportunity to seal the free transfer of Denis Zakaria, who will be leaving Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of this season.

The Switzerland international has been a star player for the Bundesliga giants for some time now, and it makes sense that he could now be keen to move on to the next level as Premier League clubs reportedly show a strong interest in him.

According to 90min, Arsenal are one of Zakaria’s admirers, while Leicester City and Everton have also both reached out over potentially bringing the 25-year-old to English football.

This report follows Gladbach announcing on their official site that Zakaria will not be renewing his contract, which will now surely make him one of the most tempting free agents on the market next summer.

Arsenal look in need of more options in midfield, so would undoubtedly do well to win the race for Zakaria here.

Denis Zakaria to Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea told it will take €60m to sign January transfer target who’d be ideal cover for injured star
Huge scare for Arsenal as Liverpool could offer dream transfer opportunity to Gunners star
Arsenal remain long-standing admirers of young forward as permanent transfer likely to be sanctioned

The Gunners have made real progress this season, but they will arguably be disappointed not to have seen more from Thomas Partey by now, while the usual question marks over Granit Xhaka remain.

The likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are both out on loan, but it seems unlikely they’ll be returning to the Emirates Stadium, so Zakaria on a free could end up being a superb piece of business by the club if they can pull it off.

Arsenal should be more tempting to Zakaria than clubs like Leicester and Everton, though both those sides have also shown a great deal of potential in recent times.

More Stories Denis Zakaria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.