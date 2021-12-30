Edinson Cavani has suffered a potential transfer blow ahead of the upcoming January window.

Cavani has been linked with a move away from Manchester United ahead of the winter window, unlikely to see too much action in the second half of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to remain a starter going forward, and Cavani might just be better served looking elsewhere for regular opportunities despite scoring on his return last time out.

At the age of 34, Cavani wants to play regularly, and ahead of January, Barcelona are the main team to have been linked.

But according to Diario AS, Barca may now look to Atletico Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata.

Morata is said to be keen to leave loan club Juventus six months early, and Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen to land Morata on a loan deal with the view to making it permanent.

Barcelona would need to free up more salary mass to make that move happen, but if they can manage it, they are likely to turn attention away from Cavani.

That may well be a blow for the Uruguayan just days before the start of the January transfer window.

MORE: Man Utd star tempted by Juventus transfer

Though, it’s not yet clear whether Manchester United will allow him to leave, and if they do, the veteran is likely to have other options.

He has also been linked with a move back to South America, which might tempt him having already spoken of the excitement of representing Uruguay at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.