Newcastle United considering ambitious transfer swoop for Brazilian goal machine

Newcastle United are reportedly targeting an ambitious transfer deal for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, more commonly known by his nickname ‘Gabigol’.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed career so far, having shone in recent times for Flamengo, whilst also catching the eye as a youngster at Santos, where his exciting displays drew comparisons with Neymar.

In between those spells, however, Gabigol had a difficult spell at Inter Milan, where he badly struggled to settle in, scoring only one goal in ten appearances.

The Brazilian forward also had an underwhelming loan spell at Benfica, where he also managed just a single goal, and played only five times.

Still, the Chronicle claim that he’s now attracting interest from Newcastle after his prolific form with Flamengo, and he’s also a player they’ve kept tabs on in the past.

Newcastle have money to spend after their recent Saudi takeover, and someone like Gabigol seems ideal to come in and give them more of a threat up front.

Callum Wilson’s injury means a new signing in attack makes sense as a priority for Eddie Howe’s side this winter.

It would certainly be interesting what Gabigol could achieve in Europe at this stage in his career, with the player getting back to his best with Flamengo and perhaps now more mature and ready to compete at a more competitive level.