CONFIRMED: Liverpool and Spurs transfer target set to leave current club

Borussia Monchengladbach have released an official statement confirming that defender Matthias Ginter will not be signing a new contract with the club.

This leaves Ginter heading towards a free transfer away from the Bundesliga side in the summer, with Liverpool and Tottenham previously linked with a strong interest in signing him.

Both clubs could perhaps do with strengthening at the back in the near future, and Ginter would make sense as a tempting target due to his status as a free agent.

The Germany international has had a fine career in the Bundesliga and it would be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League if that is where he ends up.

It is not yet entirely clear if Liverpool and Spurs are still keen to sign Ginter, but there’s surely a role for him at either club.

Jurgen Klopp will surely want more cover for injury-prone duo Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, while Ibrahima Konate has surprisingly struggled to establish himself as a regular since moving to Anfield in the summer.

Spurs, meanwhile, would surely do well to replace unconvincing performers like Davinson Sanchez in defence, with Ginter looking like he’d surely be an upgrade.

LFC, however, have the advantage of being more likely to challenge for honours, so will likely be a more tempting destination for the 27-year-old as he considers his options.