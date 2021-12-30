Revealed: Man United set to pay star’s release clause, talks scheduled in coming days

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the release clause of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez in the upcoming January transfer window.

See below for details on this latest big piece of Man Utd transfer news, as it looks like the Red Devils are accelerating efforts to sign Alvarez, with his representatives set to come to England for talks in early January, so most likely in the next few days.

Unfortunately, this tweet below doesn’t make clear how much Alvarez’s release clause actually is, though it has previously been reported as being as low as €20million, which could make the young Argentine an absolute bargain…

MUFC fans will no doubt be excited to see their club moving for exciting young talents once again, with the Red Devils having a proud history of both promoting homegrown players from their academy, and of identifying the best young talent around the world.

Alvarez looks like he fits into that category, and it’s little surprise he now seems set to move to Europe at a young age.

The 21-year-old can play out wide or as a central striker, and has 19 goals in his last 40 games in all competitions, while he’s also won five senior caps for Argentina in 2021.