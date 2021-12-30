Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Kalvin Phillips could have half an eye on a Leeds United exit regardless of a new contract.

Phillips is being tipped to sign a new deal at Elland Road having hugely impressed over the last couple of years.

The midfielder way key in Leeds’ rise to the Premier League, and indeed their impressive first season in the top flight.

He has also impressed on the international stage, playing very well for England, and Leeds are said to be keen to reward him with improved terms.

Phillips is tied down until 2024, but a new long-term deal is said to be in the offing.

Though, the England international could be tempted to ensure he has a path out of Elland Road, according to Agbonlahor, who told Football Insider: “It would be a massive boost.

“But I’m sure he’ll do something similar to what Jack [Grealish] did. I can see a release clause being put in there.

“I don’t see him signing a five-year deal with no release clause. As much as he loves Leeds his agent will be on his case to leave and sign for a bigger club. Phillips will leave within the next year.

“He’ll sign a huge deal with a release clause so the club will get what they deserve for him. He won’t want to leave on the cheap. He’ll want the club to get over £50million for him so they can reinvest it and he leaves them in a good place.”

Of course, Phillips’ situation could well depend on how successfully Leeds fight off relegation.

It has been a poor start to the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, who currently sit 16th and five points ahead of the drop.

But 18th place Watford do have three games in hand, so it is difficult to gauge how the bottom three will shape up at this stage.

And however it shapes out, Leeds are not sitting comfortably.