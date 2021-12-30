Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski amid doubts over his future.

The Sweden international has struggled for playing time at Juventus, but it seems he still has admirers at top clubs around Europe after showing himself to be a terrific prospect during previous spells at Atalanta and Parma.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are long-time admirers of Kulusevski, while Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also taking a look at him at the moment.

It remains to be seen where the 21-year-old will end up, but Gazzetta dello Sport note that Juve are not looking to loan the player out, with a permanent deal likely to be sanctioned instead.

This would cost around €35-40million, according to the report, which shouldn’t be out of Arsenal’s price range, based on their recent spending.

The Gunners were active in the summer as they signed the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard, and it could make sense for them to try for someone like Kulusevski in the next transfer window.

Although Mikel Arteta’s side have improved in recent games, there’s surely still room for an attacking player like Kulusevski, who could end up being an upgrade on the out-of-favour Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe has proven a big disappointment at the Emirates Stadium, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him offloaded in the near future, and a replacement like Kulusevski for the kind of price mentioned above could end up being a bargain.