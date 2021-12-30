Antonio Conte gives Tottenham green light to beat Arsenal to attacker transfer

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly giving the club the green light to pursue a transfer deal for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski.

The talented young Sweden international has never quite managed to establish himself at Juve, despite previously looking like one of the most exciting young talents in Europe during a spell at Parma.

Reports now claim Arsenal are one of the clubs chasing Kulusevski, but there’s also talk of Conte agreeing with club chief Fabio Paratici to try to bring him to Spurs.

Tottenham could do with freshening things up in their squad, with Conte likely to be keen to put his own stamp on this slightly unconvincing group of players he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kulusevski is surely a player worth looking at, with the 21-year-old likely to be keen to prove a point after being slightly overlooked by Juventus.

There’s clearly a very talented player in there somewhere, and Spurs fans will no doubt be excited to see how he might develop under the expert guidance of a manager like Conte.

Kulusevski would also be a useful signing to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal, so THFC would surely relish the chance to beat their north London rivals to this player.