Arsenal have reportedly revived their transfer interest in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey as they once again look to raid the Seagulls.

The Gunners signed Ben White from Brighton in the summer, and the Transfer Window Podcast claim they have a long-standing interest in Lamptey, who has long looked like a terrific prospect, though he’s struggled with injuries in recent times.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome the signing of Lamptey, who looks like he could offer more of an attacking threat on that right-hand side than Takehiro Tomiyasu, even though the Japan international has shone since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Tomiyasu has also played centre-back in the past, so that might end up being his main position in the long run if a deal for Lamptey can be struck.

The 21-year-old started out at Chelsea and now seems likely to get the chance to impress at a big six club again after making so much progress at Brighton.

Arsenal spent big in the summer and it seems they remain ambitious when it comes to strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad.