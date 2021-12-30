Man City to promote wonderkid to replace Ferran Torres before pursuing big names in summer transfer window

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly ready to trust their academy by giving youngster Cole Palmer more playing time in the second half of the season in order to help replace Ferran Torres.

The 19-year-old has shown himself to be a bright prospect coming through at City, and it seems fans could be seeing a bit more of him between now and the end of the season, according to ESPN.

Torres recently left for a transfer to Barcelona, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side a little light up front, but it seems they won’t be turning to the transfer market just yet.

ESPN do claim, however, that City are likely to be back in for big names like Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given opportunity to seal smart free transfer, two other PL clubs also register their interest
Chelsea told it will take €60m to sign January transfer target who’d be ideal cover for injured star
Huge scare for Arsenal as Liverpool could offer dream transfer opportunity to Gunners star

Until then, it will be interesting to see how much playing time Palmer actually gets, and how much of an impression he can make in this big opportunity for him at the Etihad Stadium.

Ferran Torres has just left Manchester City for Barcelona

City fans will no doubt be keen to see their academy doing well, even if they must also have enjoyed the numerous world class signings made by the club in much of the last decade.

In the long run, City’s wealthy owners will probably want the club to be a bit more self sufficient, and one imagines plenty of investment has gone into the academy as well as into the first-team.

Now Palmer can give us an idea of how much that investment is paying off.

More Stories Cole Palmer Erling Haaland Ferran Torres Harry Kane Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.