Man City to promote wonderkid to replace Ferran Torres before pursuing big names in summer transfer window

Manchester City are reportedly ready to trust their academy by giving youngster Cole Palmer more playing time in the second half of the season in order to help replace Ferran Torres.

The 19-year-old has shown himself to be a bright prospect coming through at City, and it seems fans could be seeing a bit more of him between now and the end of the season, according to ESPN.

Torres recently left for a transfer to Barcelona, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side a little light up front, but it seems they won’t be turning to the transfer market just yet.

ESPN do claim, however, that City are likely to be back in for big names like Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

Until then, it will be interesting to see how much playing time Palmer actually gets, and how much of an impression he can make in this big opportunity for him at the Etihad Stadium.

City fans will no doubt be keen to see their academy doing well, even if they must also have enjoyed the numerous world class signings made by the club in much of the last decade.

In the long run, City’s wealthy owners will probably want the club to be a bit more self sufficient, and one imagines plenty of investment has gone into the academy as well as into the first-team.

Now Palmer can give us an idea of how much that investment is paying off.