Ex-Red Devil says there’s “something fundamentally not right” at Man Utd after early Rangnick struggles

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has admitted there seems to be a major issue with the players at his old club as they continue to struggle under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

The ex-Red Devil admits the manner of the performance in the 1-1 draw away to Newcastle earlier this week was disappointing, though he also praised the way Eddie Howe set up his side.

“It was disappointing,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Newcastle were at the top of their game, they made things very hard for United and were unfortunate not to win the game.

“Cavani came on and saved the day, but Newcastle finished the stronger really. We were all hoping for a bit more from United after the Crystal Palace game and the Norwich game – two ground-out wins – Rangnick’s had a bit more time to work with the team, though the Covid situation has complicated it a bit … still it was a disappointing performance, there wasn’t much of a change in how the players applied themselves.

“Newcastle were on the front foot and in a way they probably played like United will want to in the future – pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch.”

Chadwick also responded to claims made by Gary Neville in the media, with his old team-mate suggesting that there is a problem with the players as they keep getting managers sacked in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“It’s hard to say … it’s been like this since Sir Alex left really,” Chadwick said. “It’s a different group of players now from the one David Moyes had, but there does seem to be something fundamentally not right in terms of what the team looks like, how the team plays.

“Of course it’s going to take Rangnick time, he won’t be able to put his own stamp on the team in just three or four weeks. Still, we all want to see United going back to their glory days.

“It looked like Ole might be the problem, but even with Ralf now, not a huge amount has changed. There’s a change in shape, but it doesn’t seem hugely different in terms of their hunger out of possession.”

Asked if Rangnick should perhaps change his line up a bit more and use some players who’d previously been overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Chadwick said: “He’s the one that works with the players day in, day out. He’s a vastly experienced manager who’s done an incredible job at the clubs he’s been at. I’m sure he feels this is his strongest team.

“People have been crying out for Van de Beek for some time, but he’s not had a sniff at all. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more changes against Burnley tonight to try to get the Old Trafford crowd going.

“Hopefully tonight they can get that performance that everyone wants, to give a bit of a spark. They’ve had an unbeaten start but now they need a real quality performance.”