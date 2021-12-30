David Coote was right not to send off both Fernandinho and Ivan Toney during Manchester City’s win at Brentford on Wednesday night.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho deliberately stepped on Toney’s toes. Minutes later in retaliation, the Brentford striker tapped the Brazilian’s ankle whilst he was on the floor.

VAR decided not to get involved because neither was violent conduct but if spotted both could have had a yellow card for unsporting behaviour.

Fernandinho did this to Ivan Toney moments earlier… ? Thoughts?#PLonPrime #BREMCI pic.twitter.com/PVlAKN2zeG — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2021

There could have been a red card at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

I thought that Antonio Rudiger’s challenge on Tariq Lamptey was subjective. It was one of those that you could say was an orange card.

Had Mike Dean shown a red card to Rudiger, I don’t think it would have been recommended for review.

What was refreshing to hear was Brighton manager Graham Potter’s post-match interview in which he said he did not feel it was a red card, just a yellow.

It was subjective. Some will say red, some will say yellow.

Just saw Rudiger’s two-footed lunge on Lamptey – only a yellow. Where’s the outrage from rival fans, pundits and media? If that was Kane, pundits would’ve been spitting, Sky Sports would’ve published 20+ articles and FT would be awash with idiots saying “eNgLaNd CaPtAiN tAx”. pic.twitter.com/McGAJVwR1G — Toothless (@toothyplays_) December 30, 2021

Chelsea were on the other end of a little bit of fortune themselves when Christian Pulisic was brought down by Joel Veltman in the penalty area.

It was definitely a penalty, for me. If Dean had given it, there is no way VAR would have recommended he change his decision.

But was it a clear and obvious error not to give it? You could argue it was and we are seeing more inconsistencies with VAR as to when they come in and when they don’t.