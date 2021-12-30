“One of their stand-out performers” – Ex-Red Devil’s mixed response to Man Utd targeting Premier League transfer raid

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to discuss a potential move to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea in superb form, and Chadwick admits he simply hopes to see the Spanish shot-stopper keeping this up for as long as possible.

Waiting in the wings is also highly-rated young ‘keeper Dean Henderson, with Chadwick insisting there’s not much between him and someone like Martinez, who has been linked with Man Utd in a recent report from the Daily Star.

“I certainly don’t think Henderson’s chance has gone. Of course De Gea’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is having a magnificent season. Henderson had that wonderful season on loan at Sheffield United and looked like he could come close to taking the number one position at Man United, but De Gea’s experience held out in the end,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Martinez has done a brilliant job at Aston Villa, he’s one of their stand-out performers, but it’s very different being the number one for United than for Villa.

“I wouldn’t say Martinez at his best vs Henderson at his best, that there’s a lot between them. Henderson maybe seems like he’s not the kind of guy who’s going to wait around, but at the same time if you want around to become the number one ‘keeper at Man United then maybe it’s worth doing.

“It’s a hard one to call and while De Gea’s playing as well as he is, long may that continue, and hopefully he’ll stay at the club a bit longer.

“If he does move on, there’s plenty of fantastic goalkeepers in the Premier League and Martinez is certainly one of them.”