Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has turned down offers from a number of high profile European clubs in favour of a move to the MLS.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Insigne has turned down high profile offers from the likes of Atletico Madrid, West Ham United and Newcastle United, with the Italian instead choosing to go for the most financially lucrative deal which has reportedly been offered by Major League Soccer side Toronto.

The Canada based team is offering a salary of $13m plus a $5m bonus for performance related activities such as goals scored and games played.

Considering the stigma surrounding the MLS being seen as a league where players go to retire, it is surprising that Insigne would choose to go over there so soon.

Insigne, 30, has been a mainstay in the Napoli team over the last decade, scoring 114 goals and 91 assists in 415 appearances.

Considering the player is seemingly more than capable of playing at the top of European football for a few more years the move certainly seems puzzling.

Insigne is out of contract in the summer, hence why he is able to agree a deal with another club for the end of the season.