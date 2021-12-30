Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku has spoken out about his time at Chelsea so far and has dropped one hell of a bombshell in doing so.

The Belgian forward, who signed for the club in the summer for a fee of £97.5m according to The Sun, has revealed that he is not happy with the current situation at the club, suggesting that he is not a fan of the new role he is being asked to play by Thomas Tuchel.

These quotes come courtesy of Fabrizio Romano via Sky Sport, with Lukaku also admitting during the interview that he wants to return to Italian side Inter.

Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: “Physically I am fine. But I’m NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now”. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/KGNoJ10cwp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

The 28-year-old explained that while he felt he was in good physical shape, he was disgruntled at the way he was being asked to play, but added that he plans to remain professional about it.

Lukaku has recently returned to full fitness following an injury and has scored goals in his last two games, taking his total for the season up to seven in all competitions. But it seems strange that Lukaku feels now was the right time to express such feelings after Chelsea fell eight points behind league leaders Manchester City in their bid for a first Premier League title since 2017.

The former Manchester United forward returned to England this summer spending two years with Italian champions Inter, a club he now feels he has unfinished business with – expressing that he holds the Milan based team close to his heart.

Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: “Now it’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened”. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/Gnn6ulWHlG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Lukaku has confirmed he wants to return to Inter while he is still at his best, and typically most strikers will stay in their prime years until their early 30s. This means Chelsea fans can expect Lukaku to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge within the next couple of years.

However, when exactly he will push for the move cannot be said for certain. If he continues to feel mismanaged by Tuchel he may well push for the move as soon as this summer, but considering Inter sold him in order to balance the books it is unlikely he will move back there until they are more financially stable.

Considering Lukuku claimed he had the “chance of a lifetime”, as quoted by Sky Sports, when he returned to Chelsea, this statement coming less than half a season into his Blues return will likely leave a bitter taste in the mouth of some fans.

Lukaku may have thought he had a point to prove in the Premier League after an underwhelming first stint with Chelsea and an inconsistent few years at Manchester United.

Well now he certainly does, after painting his own back with a target after his latest comments.

For Lukaku and Chelsea’s sake of realising their season ambitions, he should hope he stays in goalscoring form for the rest of the season.