Liverpool are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer swoop for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, while the player himself might also be tempted by the prospect of a move to Anfield.

This is according to the Transfer Window Podcast, who state that Liverpool are looking at Saka as they expect to sell one or even two of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino next summer.

If one of those big names were to leave the Reds, then there’s no doubt that a young talent like Saka could be absolutely ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side after the huge potential he’s shown at Arsenal.

Worryingly for the Gunners, the report adds that Saka could also be interested in making this step up in his career, as Liverpool could offer him a more realistic shot at winning major trophies.

Arsenal fans would surely be gutted to see an academy player like Saka moving on to one of their Premier League rivals, but there’s no doubt that the 20-year-old could be a superb fit in this LFC side.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside earlier this season, Saka’s old coach Ken Gillard gave an insight into the personality traits that have helped the England international become such a success.

“The big things that Bukayo had, whatever position he was in, was that he played with a smile on his face. He loved playing football,” Gillard told us.

“He was an exceptional learner – always inquisitive, asking ‘why am I doing this? Why am I doing that? How can I do this better?’” Gillard says. “He took everything on board and I can’t really remember a day he missed a training session.”

Saka’s rise from the academy into the Arsenal first-team will no doubt fill many at the club with immense pride, so it would be devastating to see him look for a move elsewhere in order to truly fulfil his enormous potential.