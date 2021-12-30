Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to respond to the transfer rumours linking Bukayo Saka to Liverpool.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times, rising up through Arsenal’s academy to become one of the club’s most important players.

Worryingly, however, it seems Saka’s fine form is now seeing him attract interest from elsewhere, with Liverpool said to be interested in him, with the feeling possibly mutual, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Chadwick is unsurprised to see a player with Saka’s ability being talked up as a target for someone like Liverpool, but he also feels it’s unlikely that Arsenal will sell him to a Premier League rival any time soon.

“Saka’s an incredible young player and I think he’d be a good fit for any of the top teams,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s got fantastic work ethic, great technique, lovely skill and he’s really athletic.

“I can’t see it (the move to Liverpool) happening, personally, I think Arsenal are building a team around Saka and other young players coming through, so I’d be very surprised if he moved to another Premier League club in the next few years.

“They’re trying to build something and with this team now, a few more players and they could really do something. Saka is sort of the poster boy for Arsenal, coming through their academy, and he’s now a shining light in their team. I think they’ll be desperate to keep hold of him, and if he does go I’d be surprised if he went to another team in the Premier League.”

Chadwick insisted it’s a different situation to the Harry Kane transfer saga that we saw over the summer, as Saka is at an earlier stage in his career, so may be more justified in being a bit more patient with Arsenal. He did hint, however, that it could take similarly huge money to sign him.

“Spurs wanted, what, £150million for Harry Kane?” Chadwick said. “It’s obviously a different situation with Saka, he’s a talented young player. With Kane it felt more like it’s now or never for him to move somewhere like Man City, whereas Saka’s got time on his side and is in a position to see what happens at Arsenal over the next 18 months and then decide what’s best for him.

“If they add a few more players and their youngsters keep improving they could be in a very different situation from what it’s been in the last couple of seasons.”