Manchester United’s first half blitz was enough to see them over the line in a low-key affair against Burnley.

Man United moved back into the top six following their 3-1 victory, a result that will surely please former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson on the eve of his 80th birthday.

It was one of the Scot’s own countrymen who was the main star of the show today as well, despite some dazzling skills being displayed and more records being continued.

The most important thing is that United remain unbeaten in their four Premier League games under Interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but considering they failed to keep a clean sheet he will probably be unhappy in that regard.

You can see our player ratings below.

David de Gea (7) As mentioned before it was quite a low key affair so didn’t have a whole lot to do throughout. Could do nothing for Aaron Lennon’s consolation goal but was capable in his handling any other time he was called upon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6) Asked to play in a more narrow role today with the wingers instead being told to provide the width more. His usual capable defensive self and was decent enough in retaining the ball in attacks. Not likely to get him in the team ahead of Diogo Dalot at the moment but a solid display nevertheless.

Eric Bailly (6) Pretty solid game overall. Had a relatively quiet day compared to some of his usual antics. Sloppy attempt at a clearance allowed Aaron Lennon to collect the ball and score in the first-half. Forced off with injury 66 minutes in.

Harry Maguire (6) Like his centre-back partner solid enough but did look shaky at times. Lucky not to be cautioned when he pulled Chris Wood’s shirt in the penalty area.

Luke Shaw (8) Excellent performance for the England full-back. Should give Rangnick a real selection headache before Wolves at left-back. Looked very strong in his inside left role. Assist for Jadon Sancho and should have had one for Cristiano Ronaldo inside five minutes.

Scott McTominay (9) Man of the match performance from the Scot. Was dominant in the midfield battle and looked sharp in front of goal. Produced two wonderful strikes that forced saves from the Burnley goalkeeper with one of them deflecting off the post to allow Ronaldo to grab the third. Also bagged a goal for himself to get himself off the mark for the season.

Nemanja Matic (6) Anchored the midfield well. Distribution was strong enough to make the display comfortable, but wasn’t challenged too much. However, the game did seem a bit open in Burnley’s favour a bit too often.

Mason Greenwood (7) Pass before assist for the opening goal and looked good whenever he was on the ball in the first half. Faded in the second half and culminated in substitution around 10 minutes to go.

Jadon Sancho (7) Caused the second goal through a lovely bit of trickery after jinking inside from the left hand side and shooting a shot into the bottom corner, albeit the shot was helped through via a Ben Mee deflection. Solid display even if not spectacular.

Edinson Cavani (6) Didn’t need to work as hard due to United’s tactics today but still always eager to help. Lead the line well but wasn’t able to get on the score sheet due to a point blank shot the goalie saved with his face.

Cristiano Ronaldo (7) Scored his 803rd career goal with an insouciant finish from a loose ball. Could have had more and definitely should have scored another one when he went through one on one early on but spooned his shot well over the bar.

Subs: Varane (6), Dalot (6), Fred (N/A)

The result leaves United four points off of fourth placed Arsenal with a game in hand.