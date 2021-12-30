Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who would likely cost around €60million.

The France international has shone in his time at the San Siro and looks like he’d be a fine fit at Stamford Bridge, where Thomas Tuchel could do with cover for the injured Ben Chilwell.

According to Tuttosport, as translated by Football Italia, Chelsea have now asked Milan about the possibility of signing Hernandez, with the Serie A giants making it clear he won’t come cheap as they as for around €60m for the 24-year-old.

Hernandez could be worth the investment, however, as the Blues surely don’t want to be relying on Marcos Alonso at left-back for the rest of the season.

Some might even argue that Chilwell hadn’t been particularly convincing as Chelsea’s first choice left-back anyway, so there may be room for Hernandez to come in as a long-term challenger for the England international’s place.

Chelsea aren’t going through their best patch of form at the moment, with Tuchel’s side winning just four of their last ten Premier League games and falling behind in the title race.

It could be that more investment is needed if Tuchel is to truly turn CFC into one of the best teams in Europe, even if the German tactician did so well to guide the club to Champions League glory last term.

Hernandez could be a useful addition, though one imagines it would also take one or two more signings to truly tur things around for Chelsea in the second half of the season.