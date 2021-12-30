Tottenham are said to be considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson has been out of favour at Manchester United with David De Gea making the number one role his own.

De Gea and Henderson shared the role last season, but Henderson has found himself limited to domestic cup competitions this term.

That could see the England international move on in the winter window, especially with next year’s World Cup to think about, though the most recent reports have suggested he might have to wait until the summer.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, Tottenham are monitoring Henderson ahead of next season.

Spurs face uncertainty with current number one Hugo Lloris, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

With no new contract agreed, Lloris will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January 1.

Though, he is still a favourite under Antonio Conte, so there could be some hope.

In the case the Frenchman does leave, it seems Tottenham could be lining up a possible move for Henderson, who is not likely to be happy to remain a number two at Old Trafford.