Thomas Tuchel spotted FUMING at Chelsea star's mistakes against Brighton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was spotted fuming at one player in particular on the touchline yesterday as his Blues side suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

Tuchel’s side now look to have slipped out of the Premier League title race, with Manchester City winning on the same night to go eight points ahead of Chelsea in the table.

According to football.london, Tuchel appeared particularly annoyed with some poor play by Chelsea star Mason Mount, who didn’t have his best game on the night.

The England international is normally a key player for the west London giants, but he made some poor decisions at key moments that sparked an animated reaction from his manager.

One moment was when Mount was played in by Romelu Lukaku, only to bizarrely opt for a cross over a shot, even though his poor effort couldn’t find anyone in the box.

Later in the game, Mount again frustrated Tuchel when he gave away a soft free-kick with a challenge on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

It’s clear that a senior player like Mount will have to improve if Tuchel’s Chelsea are going to get back to their best.

