Thomas Tuchel seems to have given up on Chelsea winning the Premier League title

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears to have given up on his side winning the Premier League title this season after last night’s slip up at home to Brighton.

The Blues had gone 1-0 up through Romelu Lukaku, only for Danny Welbeck to snatch an equaliser for the visitors at the death, meaning Tuchel’s side are now eight points behind Manchester City, who won against Brentford last night.

Chelsea were one of the early-season favourites for the title after winning the Champions League last season, but their recent form has left much to be desired, with the west London giants winning just two of their last six league matches.

Tuchel has suggested, however, that it was perhaps always unrealistic to consider Chelsea title contenders due to the amount of injuries they’ve been suffering, while several players have also been out with Covid-19 amid the recent surge in cases across the UK, and particularly in London.

“We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?” Tuchel is quoted by BBC Sport.

“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.

“We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players.”

Some CFC supporters might not be entirely convinced by this as an excuse, however, as the team’s recent dropped points still perhaps point to wider issues in this squad.

Many will still have expected Chelsea to beat the likes of Burnley, Everton and Brighton at home, but they drew to all three of them, while they also looked highly suspect in a recent 3-2 loss away to West Ham.