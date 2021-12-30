Aaron Lennon has reminded Manchester United not to get complacent in their game after a lovely finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

Despite United leading by three goals, Burnley have not given up hope of salvaging something from the game and have a spark of hope following Lennon’s first half consolation.

Lennon won the ball back roughly halfway inside the United half after a loose clearance from Eric Bailly and carried the ball towards the United penalty area before his shot found it’s way into the bottom left corner of David de Gea’s net.

Burnley are no easy team to beat, as proven by their record of losing just twice in their last 10 Premier League games.

However, Man United have shown their quality through goals from Scott McTominay, Ben Mee own goal with Jadon Sancho the direct cause of this and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The second half is now underway and neither team have created a whole lot in the initial exchanges. But United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will no doubt be upset with his side’s failure to keep a clean sheet.

