(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo gets his goal with instinctive finish in front of the Stretford End

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it three nothing to Manchester United as they cruise to victory against a poor Burnley side. 

After a shocking miss at the start of the game, Ronaldo was then in the right place at the right time when the ball deflected back out off the post and straight into his area in the middle of the goal near the six yard line.

It was initially a fantastic save from Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to deny Scott McTominay his second of the game.

But he could only push the ball onto the post and it fell kindly for Ronaldo to nonchalantly prod the ball home.

It is Ronaldo’s eighth Premier League goal of the season and his 14th in 21 games since returning to the club in the summer.

You can watch the full video below.

