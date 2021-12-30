(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo produces one of the misses of the season against relegation battlers Burnley

Manchester United are in desperate need of a good performance to go along with three more points as they bid to get back into the top four. 

United have taken the lead against Burnley courtesy of a Scott McTominay strike into the bottom corner of the net.

However, just moments before United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo produced one of the misses of the season.

After a lovely header to set himself away one on one, Ronaldo then failed to keep the ball down and spooned his shot well over the bar.

Such an outcome is not something you will see often from any top striker let alone one of the greatest strikers of all time.

You can watch the full video below.

