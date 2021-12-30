Jadon Sancho has not always had the best of time’s since joining Manchester United, but his quality was on full display against Burnley.

Sancho picked up the ball from Luke Shaw on the left side of the penalty area and immediately ran at the the Burnley defence.

He then jinked inside to his right foot and shot the ball into the far bottom corner, with a helping hand from a deflection to guide it there.

It is Sancho’s third goal for United since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. It is also his first goal in front of the United faithful, with his two other goals coming in away games.

United had already taken the lead through Scott McTominay’s placed effort earlier on.

You can watch the full video below.