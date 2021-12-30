Scott McTominay has opened up the scoring against Burnley for Manchester United early on with a brilliantly placed finish into the bottom corner.

After a swift attack down the United right hand side, Mason Greenwood failed to get the ball across the penalty area, seeing his attempt blocked and deflected towards the byline.

Greenwood then managed to collect the ball again and pass it back to Cristiano Roanldo who was waiting on the edge of the area.

However, Ronaldo’s loose touch gave McTominay the perfect set up to pass the ball into the bottom corner of Wayne Hennessey’s net.

The goal gets him off the mark for the season and put’s him up to 15 United goals.

A win puts United four points off of fourth placed Arsenal with a game in hand on The Gunners.

United have looked bright in the opening 20 minutes of the match, but Burnley do still pose a significant threat.

