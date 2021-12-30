West Ham United fans are getting very excited about a transfer rumour doing the rounds.

The Hammers are hoping to strengthen during the January transfer window as they look to climb back towards the top four.

West Ham are currently four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, while Tottenham are sixth, just a point behind the Hammers with two games in hand.

David Moyes’ men picked up a much-needed win last time out, defeating Watford, but they lost back-to-back games in the Premier League and another in the Carabao Cup before that.

Ahead of the January window, the Hammers have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen frontman Patrik Schick.

Schick has been linked by 90min, the Czech Republic frontman, who has scored 25 league goals in 42 games for Leverkusen would be a huge addition for West Ham.

With that in mind, Hammers fans on Twitter have been getting rather excited.

Here’s what some fans have had to say.

As unlikely as it may seem, West Ham want Patrik Schick and what a signing it would be! Let’s hope agent Soucek can come in handy again ? https://t.co/1IEuupGKK9 — Alex ? (@AlexSmith_123) December 30, 2021

