West Ham United fans have been given fresh hope of a potential January move for Manchester United star Jesse Lingard.

Lingard was heavily linked with a permanent move to the Hammers in the summer on the back of his impressive six-month loan spell during the season previous.

But Lingard decided to stick around at United and to fight for his place, given the chance to work with a childhood hero in Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder has only made eight Premier League appearances since, and he is now being linked with a move away in the winter window.

West Ham are once again the favourites, and according to reliable insider EXWHUEmployee, the Hammers will make a move for Lingard early in the January window.

Though, it is also said that Lingard is more likely than not to see out the rest of his Manchester United contract, which ends after this season.

Either way, West Ham should get their opportunity, be it in January or for free at the end of the season.