Arsenal legend responds to Bukayo Saka Liverpool transfer talk + names “really impressive” wonderkid to watch out for next

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to respond to the surprise transfer rumours involving Bukayo Saka being a target for Liverpool.

Saka is one of Arsenal’s most important players at the moment, having risen from the club’s academy to become a star player for the Gunners, as well as one of the top young talents in Europe.

The England international is surely good enough to play for someone like Liverpool, and the Transfer Window Podcast have claimed that the Reds are interested in him, and that the feeling may be mutual.

Arsenal fans won’t be happy to hear these reports, but it seems that club legend Thomas is not too concerned, as he expects it’s just speculation stemming from the fact that Mohamed Salah still hasn’t signed a new contract at Anfield.

“I have seen the stories about Saka pop up recently but I see no truth in them,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“The Salah contract situation is obviously where the links are coming from, but I don’t see why Saka would leave just yet.

“He is a regular starter in Arteta’s team and is playing really well. Being linked to Liverpool is a compliment to most, but I think that’s all it will be.”

Gooners will certainly hope that this popular homegrown talent can remain at the Emirates Stadium for many years to come, and that more players will come up from the youth team into the senior side.

One we saw recently was highly-rated young midfielder Charlie Patino, who scored in the Carabao Cup as he made his full debut for Arsenal.

Thomas is certainly excited about what he’s seen from Patino, telling CaughtOffside: “He has been really impressive in the way he controls games at the youth ages for some time now.

“I have seen him a fair bit and he always leaves me with a sense of a footballer above the age bracket he’s playing in.

“He is 100% a player I expect Arsenal fans to see a lot more of in the future. He has a manager that trusts young players which is always helpful and the path is clear, as seen with the likes of Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.”