It’s abundantly clear that Barcelona need an injection of new blood in the January transfer window in order to push on in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

They’re just about as far from the team that thrilled the world under Pep Guardiola as it’s possible to be, but if Xavi Hernandez is allowed the time he needs to get to work, and if Joan Laporta can back him in the transfer market, then there’s a possibility that the club could be at the start of another era of dominance.

That said, the club shouldn’t be looking to go out and buy anyone just because they’re available and might provide something different.

According to AS, Barca have made former Chelsea flop and current Juventus loan signing, Alvaro Morata, their top striking target for January.

It’s a move that, frankly, makes little to no sense.

According to transfermarkt, the Spaniard has just five goals in 18 Serie A games, a strike rate of one goal in every three games.

Memphis Depay, Barcelona’s current striker, has eight goals in 15 La Liga games per transfermarkt, a far more potent one-in-two strike rate.

Furthermore, the Dutchman has fully integrated into the team, knows the system and has shown that he’s capable of firing the Catalan club to success.

It’s acknowledged that he’s missed a number of chances too, though even taking that into account he still outscores Morata.

When getting the balance exactly right is crucial – and Barca have no room for manoeuvre at this point – they can’t be chasing players that are no improvement on what they already have in situ.