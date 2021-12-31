Liverpool will submit a contract offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in order to help them close the gap to league leaders Manchester City.

According to reports from Italian outlet Ansa, Kessie will be the subject of a pre-contractual agreement offer from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who will be looking for the Ivorian to significantly improve The Reds midfield options next season.

Kessie has been one of the star midfielders in the Serie A over the last few seasons, and this season has continued to showcase his quality for the Milan team by shouldering the burden of carrying their midfield into a title fight.

At the half way point of the season, Milan are just four points behind their neighbours Inter, who are are current holders of the competition after dethroning Juventus last season.

The 25-year-old is simultaneously one of his teams best progressive players, one of their best defensive players and one of their best goalscoring threats. These attributes make him ideal as a box-to-box midfielder and a place in the Liverpool starting xi.

Technically gifted as well as harnessing the physical traits desirable in Klopp’s team, it seems to be a no brainer that Liverpool would move to sign Kessie when his contract expires in the summer.

Kessie would help Liverpool significantly close the gap to Man City next season, who have already forged an eight point gap this time around and look set to win another league under Guardiola.

While Liverpool’s midfield is already very gifted, Kessie would provide an upgrade every on all of them except for Fabinho, whose importance is without question.

A superior technician to Jordan Henderson and more physically robust and reliable than Thiago Alcantara, Kessie would provide fantastic squad depth even if he doesn’t make it into the starting xi from the get go.