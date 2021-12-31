It looks as if January could be a busy month where certain Premier League clubs are concerned.

The transfer window opens on Saturday, and the sooner some business is conducted, the better.

Newcastle United will be expected to be major players given their infinite riches, and their perilous position in the Premier League at present.

Amanda Staveley and Eddie Howe may find, however, that no matter how much money is being offered to players, the Magpies just aren’t enough of an attractive proposition at present.

Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United won’t have any such worries. Even if the Red Devils aren’t anywhere close to their best, the club still has the prestige that Newcastle can only dream of, with respect.

MORE: Saka to Liverpool?!

It appears as if both clubs are looking at the same player to bolster their attacking options too.

The Sun continue to link Man United with Ousmane Dembele, whilst a tweet from football journalist Rudy Galleti suggests Newcastle have made the French World Cup winner a ‘monster’ offer.

Given his agent is demanding £485,000 per week for his client to stay at Barcelona, a £12.5m sweetener to facilitate the deal and a £25m signing on bonus for Dembele, per MARCA, and cited by The Sun, one can only assume that the Magpies would have to top that – and such figures would surely rule out the Red Devils too.

More Stories / Latest News Wayne Rooney has done a remarkable job at Derby County but latest ridiculous claim does him no favours Champions League games involving Man United and Liverpool could be at risk after Mafia bribes uncovered Victory over Burnley continues incredible sequence for Manchester United going into 2022

Moving away from the financial aspects, both clubs would do well to steer clear of the player entirely.

He’s played less than half of all games at Barcelona because of a poor injury record, and as he’s shown by messing Barca around during negotiations, and also going on strike at Dortmund when he wanted to get a move to the Spanish giants, his attitude stinks.