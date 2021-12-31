Romelu Lukaku appears to rubbish homecoming as he ‘didn’t think about going to Chelsea’ until they’d made a bid

Though footballers should be praised for their honesty, perhaps Chelsea star, Romelu Lukaku, has got a bit too far this time.

The Belgian striker has done an interview with Sky Italy, snippets of which are being drip fed to the public on New Year’s Eve.

It appears that he’s used that platform to make a series of statements which, frankly, invite Chelsea to respond, and clearly aren’t the way in which they expected to end the year.

Thomas Tuchel, in Friday’s pre-match press conference, had noted that he would discipline the player, and one must question whether Lukaku truly has a future at the club given the nature of his outbursts.

After admitting that he’d turned down Manchester City in the summer before he joined the Blues, Lukaku has now gone on to say that he ‘didn’t think’ about joining Chelsea at all.

It took an offer from the West Londoners to change the narrative, and when it became clear that Internazionale weren’t prepared to, or couldn’t, meet his financial demands, something Lukaku has admitted hurt him, his options were limited.

Had Inter been flush with cash, it appears that there was never a chance that Lukaku would’ve left the Serie A giants.

Further quotes point to him enjoying the best moments of his career there, and the fact that he would’ve stayed in Italy ‘100 percent’ if the nerazzurri agreed to his contract.

With the Liverpool game on the immediate horizon, if Lukaku plays, it will be a huge surprise if he’s not taken to task by his own fan base.

Silly boy.

