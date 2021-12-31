In recent games, Chelsea have dropped off the pace in the Premier League, and could find themselves as many as 12 points behind leaders Manchester City before the Blues play Liverpool on Sunday.

If that weren’t bad enough, star striker, Romelu Lukaku, has really stirred the pot by saying how unhappy he’s been at the club in terms of a perceived lack of playing opportunities.

Perhaps his ire is understandable, given that he’s gone from being first choice and the main man at Internazionale, to a player that will only be picked by Tuchel for the games in which he feels the Belgian will be the difference maker.

With Lukaku’s words making headlines around the world, it was obvious that they would be the topic of conversation in Tuchel’s pre-match press conference for the Liverpool game.

MORE: Saka to Liverpool?!

The German seemed surprised that the comments had been made in any event, saying that they were the total opposite to the feeling Tuchel had when watching Lukaku train, his general attitude etc.

After admitting that he didn’t like them either, because of the ‘noise’ they create around the club and which clearly distracts from match preparation, Tuchel admitted that any disciplinary action will be dealt with in house.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United and Newcastle must heed the warnings over tempestuous World Cup winner Wayne Rooney has done a remarkable job at Derby County but latest ridiculous claim does him no favours Champions League games involving Man United and Liverpool could be at risk after Mafia bribes uncovered

Most surprising of all was his admission that dressing rooms don’t necessarily need to be a happy place in order for the team to be successful, and that disharmony is often just as needed to get the best out of the squad.