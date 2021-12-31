Ralf Rangnick continues to take Manchester United in a different direction to where they were heading under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Without breaking sweat at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were able to brush aside a Burnley side that appear to be prime candidates for relegation from the English top-flight at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Regardless of how poorly the Clarets are underperforming, Rangnick will surely have seen some passages of play that pleased him.

United were particularly aggressive and potent in the first half when wave upon wave of attacks couldn’t be stemmed by Sean Dyche’s side.

By the time Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United’s third on 35 minutes, the game was over as a contest, and even Aaron Lennon’s reply on 38 didn’t change that. It was nothing more than a consolation as it turned out.

The victory ensured that the hosts kept up an astonishing recent record too.

For the last 10 years, Man United have remained unbeaten in their final game of each year, winning seven of those 10 fixtures and drawing the other three.

? Man Utd are now unbeaten in their final #PL match in each of the last 10 calendar years (W7 D3) ?#MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/gpAx1j9mKT — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2021

It’s a great way to bookend another year and to ring in the new one full of confidence for what’s to come.

What will be interesting is to see how Rangnick works the transfer market in January, as it will be his first opportunity to mould and shape the squad in terms of personnel.

Depending on what business can be done, as well as United’s results during the period, this will likely dictate just where the Red Devils end up come May.

All to play for at this stage…