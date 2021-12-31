Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on team news ahead of his sides crucial title match up with Chelsea.

Klopp confirmed three players had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the game, while he has confirmed there were additional cases in the squads backroom staff.

The German also confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara and forward Takumi Minamino were not yet ready for selection against The Blues. He told reporters that Minamino was closer to a return than the Spaniard as he was further along with his recovery.

Despite injuries and Covid affecting the Liverpool camp, Klopp remains confident that they will not need to ask for the game to be postponed. But he did caution that due to the staggered way Liverpool seem to be piling up confirmed cases there is no guarantee they won’t ask for a postponement.

Liverpool come into the game against Chelsea off the back of a 1-0 nil defeat to Leicester City. A game that saw a makeshift Foxes rearguard perform nothing short of heroics in denying Klopp’s side.

Likewise, Chelsea are coming into the game off the back a disappointing result. A 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge where all three points were snatched away from Chelsea by a Danny Welbeck header at the death.

Just one point separates the two title challengers with Liverpool holding a slight advantage due to a game in hand. But neither can afford to drop further points if they want to catch Manchester City, who have now forged an eight point gap at the top of the table.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s press conference below.