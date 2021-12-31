Jurgen Klopp is expecting a tough game when his side visits Chelsea on Sunday, despite the hosts suffering with Covid and injuries.

Liverpool manager Klopp remained bullish that his side could turn up and pick up a result against Chelsea, but warned that The Blues are a “proper team” and will pose his Reds a stern challenge.

Klopp also confirmed three new cases of Covid from within his playing squad, while also adding that Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino would also not be available for selection against Chelsea.

Klopp’s side are one point behind Chelsea but hold a slim advantage thanks to having a game in hand.

However, should Liverpool fail to pick up at least a point from their visit to Stamford Bridge then that game in hand will no longer be able to see The Reds jump ahead of the London team in the Premier League’s standings when it is played.

Neither side can afford to drop more points after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City forged an eight point lead ahead of their title rivals. A lead at new year that has only been bettered by four teams in Premier League history, including teams managed by Klopp and Guardiola.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s press conference below.