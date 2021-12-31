(Video) Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick downplays possibility of incoming January signings

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has downplayed the possibility of incoming players in the January transfer window. 

Following his sides comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley, which rounded off the year of 2021 for the Premier League, Rangnick was seemingly reluctant to speak about the possibility of any incoming players, adding that any incoming players would need to add quality to the squad.

Instead, Rangnick opted to express that his current commitment stood with the current playing.

However, his comments regarding the squad’s size do elude to the possibility of some players going the other way.

You can watch the full video below.

