Mikel Arteta has admitted that he still does not know what staff members will be on the sidelines for Arsenal’s clash against Manchester City after his positive Covid test result.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Arteta started by confirming that he was on the mend before revealing who would be in the Arsenal technical area squaring up against Pep Gaurdiola.

The former assistant to Guardiola at City, Arteta confirmed that it would be his own assistant Albert Stuivenberg would be available to will give the directions from the sidelines along with some other members of staff.

But due to problems Arsenal have had in the area and the ongoing possibility for circumstances to change on a day by day basis, Arteta remained unsure on who would join Stuivenberg.

Arteta added, that while he will be in touch with the staff on the sidelines he will give them the freedom to do as they seem fit.

When the two sides last met, Arsenal were thumped 5-0 and pressure was mounting on Arteta’s head as some called for him to be sacked.

However, since then Arsenal have pushed themselves into the top four by collecting 35 points from a possible 48, including victories in each of their last four Premier League games.

As it stands, only Tottenham can overtake Arsenal after the games in hand have been played and an unlikely victory against the league leaders would strengthen The Gunner’s grip on a top four slot.

You can watch the full press conference below.